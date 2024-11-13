Postgraduate student detained in Kashmir for glorifying terrorism

A postgraduate student from South Kashmir’s Kulgam was on Wednesday detained by the Counter Intelligence Kashmir (CIK) for allegedly spreading radical views and instigating public sentiment against the Indian government on social media.

The CIK said that the M Sc Lab Science student Bhat Navidul, a resident of Tazipora-Mohanpora of District Kulgam, was misusing social media for radical propaganda aimed at instigating people against the government of India and also glamorising terrorism in J&K.

“He was using social media platforms to promote radical propaganda, encouraging people to join militant ranks and glorifying militancy in Jammu and Kashmir,” said the CIK.

The accused is in constant touch with some cyber and virtual entities involved in radicalising and motivating the youth to join terrorism and terrorist ranks, the CIK said. “Besides, the individual also consumes the radical content available on the internet. It was also learnt that he is about to join the terrorist ranks. On receipt of the information, a special team of CIK apprehended Bhat Navidul Ali for questioning. The parents and his neighbours have been called for counseling,” they added.

The CIK appealed to the youths of Kashmir Valley to refrain from indulging in such illegal activities and advised parents to keep a close watch on their wards so that the youths do not fall into the trap of such enticements.