Postcard campaign to seek PM’s intervention for saving trees

Keeping on the age-old tradition of tree protection in the desert state of Rajasthan, a Bhilwara-based NGO, the Bharatiya Sanskritic Nidhi-INTEK, has initiated a postcard mailing campaign to seek intervention from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to save 15 lakh trees in various districts from being cut.

According to a communique from the NGO, these trees are being planned to be cut on forest land at 17 places in Sirohi, Chittorgarh, Dholpur, Karauli, Bundi, Tonk, and Shahbad districts to facilitate the setting up of pump storage power plants.

The Centre is setting up the project and accordingly, the NOC for cutting of the trees has already been issued.

This move has evoked a sharp reaction from people who have launched protests at various places.

The Bharatiya Sanskritic Nidhi – INTEK, which has largely been dedicated to the cause of the protection of the environment, has also launched on Saturday, the postcard writing campaign in Bhilwara.

As many as 51,000 postcards will be sent to Prime Minister Modi for his intervention to avert the move of tree cutting, BL Jajoo, the convenor of the NGO said.

Jajoo said the green forest area in Rajasthan is already alarmingly low at almost 9 percent of the total area.