Positive steps will be taken to include Dhangar community in ST category: Maha CM

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday said that positive steps will be taken for the inclusion of the Dhangar community in the Scheduled Tribe (ST) category.

“Efforts are on to ensure that the admittance should be sustainable in the framework of law and should not be an injustice to any other community,” he said

A meeting between the Chief Minister with the delegation of Dhangar Samaj coordination committee was held on Sunday against the backdrop of a demand made by the Dhangar community for the inclusion in Scheduled Tribe category and agitation following the demand, thereby.

Advertisement

The Chief Minister had a telephonic interaction with the agitators and enquired about them.

Shinde said that the demand for inclusion of the Dhangar community in the Scheduled Tribe category has been pending for many years and in order to ensure the inclusion, the prescribed procedure of the law will have to be followed.

He further said that for this, the efforts for follow-up at the secretariat level will be immediately started.

He said that the opinion of the Advocate General of the state, law and justice department will also be taken.

Along with the tribal development department, secretaries of other departments and the members of the coordination committee should actively participate and action should be initiated with immediate effect regarding other demands, the chief minister directed.

The directions were also given for submitting the report to the Sudhakar Shinde committee, established for the inclusion of the Dhangar community in the Scheduled Tribe, as early as possible.

During the meeting, Shinde gave information about the functioning of the committee.