Poshan Abhiyan: 350 nutrition kits distributed to the beneficiaries

As many as 350 beneficiaries received nutrition kits under the ongoing Poshan Abhiyan scheme organised by the Ministry of Women and Child Development.

Minister of State for Corporate Affairs and Road, Transport and Highways, Harsh Malhotra distributed the kits during an event organised by GAIL India limited in collaboration with UNISED at Rajkiya Sarvodaya Bal Vidyalaya, here on Monday.

Addressing the gathering, Malhotra said that POSHAN Abhiyaan is Modi Government’s effort to make a visible shift towards reduction of malnutrition and improved health, wellness and immunity.

The event was part of the ongoing 7th edition of the Poshan Pakhwada, which is being organised from 8th April to 22nd April 2025. It focuses on the first 1,000 Days of a child’s life as it is a critical period for the child’s development.

Malhotra said that for ensuring sustainable improvement in nutritional status, children should be surrounded by nutrition-rich products. The Minister also raised concerns about obesity where he highlighted that malnutrition is not just about underweight children, it is also about overweight children.

“While India continues its fight against undernutrition, there’s a growing challenge—childhood obesity. In today’s world, children are increasingly exposed to high fat, high-sugar, high-salt, energy-dense, and micronutrient-poor foods,” he said.

The Minister exhorted that it is important to understand that every child matters as they are the future of this country and all should make efforts to make the future brighter and healthier.

“India’s commitment to nutrition is a cornerstone of its ambition for sustainable development. Let us pledge to work together, ensuring that every child, mother, and family in India has access to nutritious food and a healthy future,” he added.