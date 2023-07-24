‘Poorly-designed’ Hyderabad flyover sees yet another fatality

Yet another instance of speeding on the Biodiversity Flyover near Gachibowli in Hyderabad left one person dead and another critically injured when the motorcycle they were riding hit the parapet wall of the flyover at late night on Sunday.

The two were identified as 21-year-old Madhu from Siddipet, who died on the spot, and 24-year-old Giri from Yadadri, who was critically injured. Both worked as medical technicians in a local hospital. The duo was on its way to Madhapur from Rayadurgam.

Such was the impact of the accident that they both flung to the upper level of the flyover before falling on the lower one. Police are looking into the feed from CCTV cameras to ascertain if over speeding was the cause of the accident.

The flyover, said to be poorly-designed, has seen at least three fatal accidents, including the one where a car flew off it killing one person, since its inauguration.

In fact, the Biodiversity flyover has seen some terrible accidents even though the speed of the cars has been fixed by authorities at 40 kmph to prevent such incidents. Soon after its inauguration in 2019, a car fell off the flyover killing a woman and injuring six others who were present underneath the structure. The driver, however, survived with serious injuries. The police said he was travelling at a speed of 100 kmph though he subsequently denied.

There are allegations that the flyover designed in “S” shape with steep elevation has witnessed several accidents due to its flawed design. The authorities’ defense is that it was cleared by experts.

In another accident, a software engineer driving in an inebriated condition mowed two people taking selfies on the flyover. Both died instantly.

The flyover was shut for a month in 2019 after the car jumped off it and steep fines were introduced for speeding or taking selfies. Before it reopened in January 2020 curtain view cutters were placed alongside and rumble strips were introduced.