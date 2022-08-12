J&K LG performs ‘Samapan Pooja’ marking end of Amarnath Yatra

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday morning performed the ‘Samapan Pooja’ which marks the end of annual Amarnath Yatra, and prayed for peace, progress and prosperity of the people.

“I truly admire and appreciate the selfless contribution of all stakeholders and citizens for making this difficult Yatra hassle-free for the pilgrims”, said the Lt. Governor.

The Lt. Governor lauded the efforts of J&K Police, Army, CAPFs, Airforce, NDRF, SDRF, volunteers, doctors, healthcare personnel, political and religious leaders, Sant Samaj, Shrine Board officials, UT Administration, langar organisers, telecom service providers, sanitation workers, ponywalas, pithuwalas, civil society groups and other enlightened citizens from all walks of life for ensuring successful culmination of this year’s Yatra.

Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board and the UT Administration had made all the arrangements for carrying out traditional religious rituals at the holy cave.

Meanwhile, Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board facilitated the carriage of Holy Mace (Pavitra Chhari) to the Cave Shrine of Shri Amarnathji.