Poll prestige of 26 Gehlot ministers at stake in Rajasthan 

The high profile campaign in the largest state of the country area-wise where hundreds of rallies, road shows and door to door canvassing was held, came to a grinding halt at 6 pm.

Voting is slated in 199 out of 200 assembly segment for November 25 here.

Will the Congress’ dream of a back-to-back term be fulfilled in these elections only time will tell. Before this, in 1985 the Congress government led by former CM Hardeo Joshi came back to power, and in 1993 the BJP government led by Bhairon Singh Shekhawat also held power back-to-back.

In 2018, out of 28 ministers, only 9 of the previous BJP government including Raje won the poll battle.

This time Congress government’s 26 ministers including Ashok Gehlot himself are in the fray. Of this, eleven ministers are in keen contest against the BJP candidates, 11 others in very tough neck and neck battle, four stuck in triangular contests, and one minister facing a four-way contest. The Congress has dropped four ministers this time.

Congress’ Gehlot from Saradapura (Jodhpur), BD Kalla from Bikaner West, Pratap Singh Khachariyawas–Civil Lines (Jaipur), Vishwendra Singh– Deeg-Kumher, Shanti Dhariwal– Kota-North, Ramesh Chand Meena Sapotra, Bhanwar Singh Bhati–Kolayat, and Ramlal Jat—Mandal have edge on the rival BJP candidates. Besides these ministers Sachin Pilot from Tonk, Dr CP Joshi (Speaker) from Nathdwara and Govind Singh Dotasara (PCC President) from Laxmangarh seat are likely to repeat in their constituencies.

In the last 25 years, the BJP made several political and caste equations to defeat present Chief Minister Gehlot but to no avail. This time the BJP has fielded a Rajput candidate Mahendra Singh Rathore, former Chairman of JDA, against Gehlot.

BJP’s four Saint/Mahatma Otaram Devasi from Sirohi, Baba Balaknath (Also LS MP from Tizara, Mahant Pratpapuri from Pokhran (who lost 2018 assembly poll) and Balmukandacharya from Jaipur-Hawamahal seat are also facing triangular contests.

Similarly, BJP’s Raje at Jhalrapatan, Rajendra Rathore at Taranagar seat, and seven MPs: Rajya Sabha MP Kirorilal Meena (Sawaimadhopur), Ajmer MP Bhagirath Choudhary(Kishangarh), Jhunjhjunu MP Narendra Kumar (Mandawa), Rajsamand’s MP Diyakumari (Vidhyadhar Nagar in Jaipur city), Jaipur-Rural MP Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore (Jhotwara in Jaipur), and Jalore-Sirohi MP Devji Patel (Sanchore) are seemingly believed to be ahead in the campaign trail since November 9.

As per the election statistics, less than 40 percent MLAs did not return to the assembly since the 10th Vidhan Sabha. Fifty-seven MLAs returned to the assembly in 12th to 13the assembly whereas 77 per cent had come back to the house in 10th assembly.

It is Ashok Gehlot who came back consecutively from 11th to 15th assembly, whereas BJPs’ Raje who began with 8th assembly won from 12th to 15th assembly. Among others who kept repeating successively their victory were BJP’s Rajendra Rathore, Gulab Chand Kataria, GyanChand Parekh, Pushpendra Ranawat, Pratap Singh Singhvi, Congress’ Parsadi Lal Meena and BD Kalla who have been representing assembly as 6 time MLAs.

Despite raising anti-pariwarvad (dynasty) slogans, BJP’s 20 contestants, and Congress’ 24 candidates (who come from political family) will also try to win elections.