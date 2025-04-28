Politics of prohibition may polarise voters in Bihar

RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav’s resolve to remove ban from toddy and grant it industry status if the Grand Alliance forms government in Bihar, has brought focus on Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s much-hyped Bihar Prohibition and Excise Act.

Tejashwi’s claim that the law has badly affected the Pasi community that constitutes about one per cent of Bihar population has won support from various quarters.

Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor, who has been demanding the government to revoke liquor ban, has welcomed Tejashwi’s decision. Janata Dal (U) has termed it a political decision for electoral gain.

Welcoming the RJD leader’s decision, Prashant Kishor said, “It is a good decision. He has taken at least one step forward.”

He said that the Jan Suraaj Party has been demanding the government to revoke the Bihar Prohibition and Excise Act because it has failed. Since the law came into effect, only liquor shops have been closed down. But, home delivery of liquor is still available.

He also alleged that the administration has misused prohibition law, harassing poor and Dalits, leading to illegal activities.

However, the Janata Dal (U) has criticised Leader of the Opposition in Bihar Assembly Tejashwi Yadav for ignoring scientific facts for political gains.

In a press statement, the party spokespersons stated that toddy was included in the list of banned substances because “fresh toddy contains 0.2% to 1% alcohol. Within a few hours, it increases to 4%-6% (equal to beer). Later, it reaches 8%-10%.”

Highlighting Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s efforts for the people affected by the prohibition law, it stated, “Under the Sustainable Livelihood Scheme, 30,823 out of 32,938 toddy business families were provided with alternative livelihood. Through the Neera Production Programme, 50,477 toddy-tappers, 71% of whom are from the Pasi community, were provided respectable employment. Through the Scheduled Caste Welfare Department, concrete and historic steps were taken to uplift the Pasi community including education, scholarship, employment, housing and social security.”