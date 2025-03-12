Political slugfest in Telangana hits new low amid verbal attacks and journalist arrests

The political discourse in Telangana has taken a sharp downturn, with Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy launching a scathing attack on his predecessor, K Chandrasekhar Rao, and BRS working president KT Rama Rao responding with equally strong words.

At a programme organized to distribute appointment letters to 1,532 lecturers, Reddy took a jab at KCR using wordplay on “stature” and “stretcher.” He remarked, “Leaders who spoke about stature are now lying on a stretcher and will soon be heading to the mortuary.”

He further alleged that his government inherited financial burdens from KCR’s tenure, stating that ₹6,500 crore is paid every month towards clearing debts and interest on loans borrowed by the previous government.

He also accused the Kalvakuntla family of spreading falsehoods against the Congress government.

Following Reddy’s comments, BRS working president KT Rama Rao retaliated on his X handle, calling Reddy a “mad dog” who had “crossed every single limit of decency.”

He further wrote, “I request his family members to take him to a mental health facility at the earliest, or else, in his frustrated state, he might bite everyone around. Get well soon, cheap minister!”

His cousin and senior BRS leader T Harish Rao also criticized the chief minister’s remarks, calling them a reflection of his lack of political maturity.

Meanwhile, the Congress government came under fire today after two women journalists were arrested for sharing a video of a farmer using derogatory language against Chief Minister Reddy.

The video went viral, leading to a complaint from the Congress, after which the police arrested journalists Revathi and Bandi Sandhya, also known as Thanvi Yadav, in an early morning raid.

Their family members alleged that they were not informed about the arrests. The journalists were later produced in court and sent to judicial custody. The Editors Guild has expressed concern over their arrest.