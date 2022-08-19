Follow Us:
Political leaders greet people on Janamashtmi

SNS | New Delhi | August 19, 2022 11:53 am

Photo: IANS

As the nation celebrates Janamashtmi today, political leaders across nation poured in their wishes and greets people on the occassion.

From Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Home Minister Amit Shah, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, everyone wished on the birth of Lord Krishna.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi wishes the people of India on the eve of Janmashtami. Taking to his official Twitter handle, he added, “Hearty greetings to all the countrymen on the auspicious occasion of Janmashtami. May this festival of devotion and gaiety bring happiness, prosperity and good fortune in everyone’s life. Long live Shri Krishna!”

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also greets the people and added, “Wishing all the countrymen a very Happy Sri Krishna Janmashtami.”

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also wishes the people on this auspicious day, “Warm wishes to all of you on the auspicious festival of Shri Krishna Janmashtami. May the blessings of Devkinandan Lord Shri Krishna be always with you all. Hail lord Krishna.”

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also greeted the devotees and added, “Hearty congratulations and best wishes to all the people and devotees of ‘Shri Krishna Janmashtami’. Yashodanandan, Bhuvan Mohan Kanhaiya, who showed the path of all-world consciousness towards the establishment of religion, public protection, peace and collectivism, do welfare of the pastoral world, this is the wish. Long live Shri Krishna!”

