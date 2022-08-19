Political leaders greet people on Janamashtmi

As the nation celebrates Janamashtmi today, political leaders across nation poured in their wishes and greets people on the occassion.

From Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Home Minister Amit Shah, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, everyone wished on the birth of Lord Krishna.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi wishes the people of India on the eve of Janmashtami. Taking to his official Twitter handle, he added, “Hearty greetings to all the countrymen on the auspicious occasion of Janmashtami. May this festival of devotion and gaiety bring happiness, prosperity and good fortune in everyone’s life. Long live Shri Krishna!”

सभी देशवासियों को जन्माष्टमी के पावन-पुनीत अवसर पर हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। भक्ति और उल्लास का यह उत्सव हर किसी के जीवन में सुख, समृद्धि और सौभाग्य लेकर आए। जय श्रीकृष्ण! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 19, 2022

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also greets the people and added, “Wishing all the countrymen a very Happy Sri Krishna Janmashtami.”

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also wishes the people on this auspicious day, “Warm wishes to all of you on the auspicious festival of Shri Krishna Janmashtami. May the blessings of Devkinandan Lord Shri Krishna be always with you all. Hail lord Krishna.”

श्रीकृष्ण जन्माष्टमी के पावन पर्व की आप सभी को हार्दिक शुभकामनाएँ। देवकीनंदन भगवान श्रीकृष्ण जी की कृपा आप सभी पर सदा बनी रहे। जय श्री कृष्णा। — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) August 19, 2022

समस्त देशवासियों को जन्माष्टमी की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं, मेरी कामना है कि भगवान श्रीकृष्ण की कृपा सभी पर बनी रहे। — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 19, 2022

Best wishes on the auspicious occasion of Janmashtami. May Lord Krishna bless everyone with wisdom, joy and peace. Jai Shri Krishna! 🙏🏻 — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) August 19, 2022

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also greeted the devotees and added, “Hearty congratulations and best wishes to all the people and devotees of ‘Shri Krishna Janmashtami’. Yashodanandan, Bhuvan Mohan Kanhaiya, who showed the path of all-world consciousness towards the establishment of religion, public protection, peace and collectivism, do welfare of the pastoral world, this is the wish. Long live Shri Krishna!”

'श्रीकृष्ण जन्माष्टमी' की सभी प्रदेश वासियों एवं श्रद्धालुओं को हार्दिक बधाई व शुभकामनाएं। धर्म स्थापना, लोक-संरक्षण, शांति व सामूहिकता के प्रति अखिल विश्व-चेतना का पथ-प्रदर्शित करने वाले, यशोदानंदन, भुवन मोहन कन्हैया चराचर जगत का कल्याण करें, यही कामना है। जय श्रीकृष्ण! — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) August 18, 2022