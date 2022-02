A policeman was killed and atleast four other cops suffered injuries on Friday when terrorists tossed a grenade at a joint team of security forces in north Kashmir’s Bandipura.

Among the injured was a BSF jawan. The injured policemen were rushed to the hospital for treatment. The attack was carried out at a joint team of police, CRPF and BSF.

The attack camr near the Nishat Park in the main town. Security forces have cordoned the area and started combing operations to track down the terrorists.