Police use drone to search for rape accused

The police in Harda district of Madhya Pradesh deployed a thermal imaging drone fitted with night vision camera above a thickly forested area to track an absconding man accused of raping a five-year-old girl five days ago.

According to the district’s Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Rajeshwari Mahobiya on Saturday, one thermal imaging night vision drone is being used for the past two days over the thick forest in the Sirali area of the district, as the police suspect that the accused man, aged around 25 years, is hiding in the jungles.The official said that the accused has not yet been nabbed and that, the drone would be used till he is arrested.

The police said that based on inputs about the absconding accused man’s possible whereabouts, several police parties are also searching other spots too where the accused might be hiding. The victim was found unconscious on the riverside under Sirali police station area on 23 September.

Her family and police rushed the girl to a hospital and after she regained her consciousness and a medical examination was conducted, it was found that she was raped.

The accused had lured the girl to the deserted place after offering her snacks and allegedly raped her.

The ASP said the night vision drone camera has been taken from the Bhopal- based Madhya Pradesh Electronic Development Corporation. The drone was deployed on Thursday and Friday to search for the absconding accused.