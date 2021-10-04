UP Police stops AAP MP Sanjay Singh to enter Lakhimpur Kheri

After a day of violence which led to the death of eight people due to violence erupted during a farmers’ protest at Lakhimpur Kheri, AAP MP Sanjay Singh was stopped by police in Uttar Pradesh’s Sitapur when he was en route to Lakhimpur Kheri in the early hours of Monday.

The AAP leader was stopped by the police and the local administration at Biswan in Sitapur around 2.30 am while going to Lakhimpur Kheri to meet the family members of the farmers killed in the violence, party said.

Meanwhile reacting over the incident on Twitter Singh has asked on social media through an uploaded video, “Why have you stopped me? Show me the arrest order; I will come to the police station. I am going to pay my condolences. Under which law is it a crime? Just tell me why have you stopped a parliamentarian? Do you have any orders?”

Singh is still at the spot and has refused to step back, an AAP leader added.

“Farmers were killed, and Member of Parliament Sanjay Singh, who was on his way to meet the family members of those farmers and pay his condolences, has been kept halted on the roadside since late last night,” senior AAP leader and Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said in a tweet in Hindi.

“Yogiji, tears of the family members of the farmers will weigh heavy on you,” he added.

Singh shared a couple of video clips in which he is seen asking the cops why he was being prevented from visiting Lakhimpur Kheri.