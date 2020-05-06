Uttarakhand police has registered a case against unidentified individuals for spreading fake news about the health of Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat. The bogus news became viral to create panic in the hill state on Wednesday.

Uttarakhand Police.s Director General (Law & Order) Ashok Kumar said, “I have ordered registering a case against those who spread false rumours regarding Uttarakhand Chief Minister on social media. Those involved in spreading rumors on social media will not be spared in any case. Action will be taken against the culprits.”

The news about the health of Chief Minister Trivendra Rawat turning critical instantly became viral on social media. Without verifying the facts, people began sharing the rumour and now police is investigating the matter and has ordered arresting the culprits.