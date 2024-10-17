Police launches inquiry against NC MLA for alleged disrespect of national anthem

The Srinagar Police have initiated an inquiry against Hilal Akbar Lone, a ruling National Conference MLA, for allegedly disrespecting the National Anthem by not standing when it was played on Wednesday at the conclusion of the swearing-in ceremony of J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah by Lt Governor Manoj Sinha.

On Thursday, the Srinagar Police posted on X: “Police have taken cognizance of an incident where an individual did not stand up during the playing of the National Anthem. A preliminary inquiry by an SP-rank officer under Section 173 (3) of the BNSS has been initiated, and electronic evidence is being analyzed for further legal action.”

The newly elected MLA allegedly remained seated when the National Anthem was played at the Sher-e-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC). Some other individuals were also seen not standing. CCTV footage of the event is being reviewed by the police.

When questioned, Lone reportedly claimed he remained seated due to a medical condition, although shortly before this, he was seen giving interviews to TV channels.

It is worth noting that Lone’s father, Mohammad Akbar Lone, also sparked controversy a few years ago when, as an MLA, he raised pro-Pakistan slogans in the J&K Assembly.