Two hideouts of the proscribed terrorist outfit Lashkar e Taiba in South Kashmir’s Pulwama district has been busted by the Jammu and Kashmir police and also recovered a large number of arms and ammunition, officials said.

The police along with the Army and CRPF had launched a search operation late on Wednesday, based on the credible inputs about the presence of terrorists in the forest area of Badroo Barsoo at Awantipora.

Early on Thursday, the two hideouts were destroyed, the police said.

Incriminating material and a huge cache of explosives and ammunition recovered include one AK-47 rifle, 1,918 rounds of ammunition, two hand grenades, one UBGL thrower, four UBGL grenades and half a bag of ammonium nitrate-like substance.

A case has been registered and further probe was underway.