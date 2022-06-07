Police cracks IED explosion in vehicle carrying Army troops, Pakistani terrorist killed

The Shopian Police on Tuesday arrested four terrorists and their associates and cracked the recent terror attack case in which an IED was exploded in a vehicle at Shedow in which one soldier was martyred and three others injured.

All 4 terrorist and their associates have been arrested, said IGP Kashmir Range Vijay Kumar who congratulated the team that cracked the case.

The blast had taken place at approximately 3 am on 2 June and according to Army it occurred while troops were moving from Shedow to lay cordon and search in general area Patitohalan.

While moving to the target area, at approximately a km from (Shedow), an explosion took place in the civil hired vehicle, being used by the team, resulting in death of a soldier and injuries to three soldiers.

Meanwhile, a Pakistani identified as Tufail was among two terrorists killed in an encounter with security forces at Chaktaras Kandi in north Kashmir’s Kupwara.

Both terrorists belonged to Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), police said.