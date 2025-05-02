PM’s Vizhinjam jibe: ‘Sleepless nights’ for Opposition as Tharoor, Vijayan share stage

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday took a subtle jibe at the opposition INDIA bloc during the inauguration of the Vizhinjam International Seaport in Kerala, stating that “many will lose sleep tonight” as he shared the stage with Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Congress MP Shashi Tharoor.

“I want to tell the Chief Minister—you are a strong pillar of the INDIA alliance. Shashi Tharoor is also sitting here, and today’s event will give sleepless nights to several people,” PM Modi remarked, pointing to the unusual optics of opposition leaders sharing the stage with him.

However, the translator omitted this portion in the Malayalam interpretation. Noticing this, the Prime Minister quipped, “Message chala gaya jahan jana tha” (“The message has reached where it was meant to”).

Notably, Shashi Tharoor was present at the Thiruvananthapuram airport on Thursday evening to receive PM Modi, a gesture that has sparked political speculation.

On Thursday, Tharoor also shared photographs of his meeting with PM Modi. “Despite delays at the dysfunctional Delhi airport, I managed to land in Thiruvananthapuram in time to receive Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his arrival in my constituency,” Tharoor posted, sharing images of a warm handshake between the two.

There has been ongoing speculation about Tharoor’s growing proximity to the BJP. Unlike many other opposition leaders, Tharoor has openly praised PM Modi on multiple occasions. Earlier this year, when former US President Donald Trump described Modi as a “tough and better negotiator,” Tharoor welcomed the comment, saying, “That sounds very good.”

The Prime Minister formally dedicated the Vizhinjam International Deepwater Multipurpose Seaport, built at an estimated cost of ₹8,867 crore, to the nation.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Governor Rajendra Arlekar, Union Ministers Suresh Gopi and George Kurien, State Ports Minister VN Vasavan, MP Shashi Tharoor, Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani, and others attended the event.

Developed by Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ), Vizhinjam is India’s first deep-water container transshipment port. Designed to enhance India’s standing in global maritime trade, the port is being developed under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model on a Design, Build, Finance, Operate, and Transfer (DBFOT) basis.

With a handling capacity of up to 5 million TEUs annually, the port has already seen around 250 container ships dock since it began trial operations in July 2024.

PM Modi seized the moment to spotlight the Kerala government’s cooperation with the private sector. Referring to the Ports Minister’s speech acknowledging Adani as a partner, Modi said, “This shows a change.”

He humorously added, “Adani completed Vizhinjam Port quickly. Adani’s port has been operating in Gujarat for 30 years. People from Gujarat will be upset if they learn Adani built a bigger port in Vizhinjam,” eliciting laughter.

Highlighting India’s aspirations in maritime development, Modi said Vizhinjam would bring new economic stability to Kerala and the nation. “This port has emerged as a symbol of new-age development,” he said, noting that 75 per cent of India’s transshipment used to take place at foreign ports, causing massive revenue loss.

“This is now set to change. India’s money will now serve India, and the funds that once flowed abroad will generate opportunities for Kerala and the people of Vizhinjam,” he said.

Underscoring the role of the private sector, Modi said that thousands of crores have been invested in Indian ports over the last decade through PPPs, upgrading them to global standards and enhancing efficiency.

He announced plans to develop a shipbuilding and repair cluster in Kochi, which will create jobs and opportunities for local youth. He added that a new policy introduced in the Union Budget aims to promote large ship construction in India, expected to significantly benefit MSMEs and spur entrepreneurship.

PM Modi said the last 10 years have brought visible progress in Kerala—not only in ports, but also in roadways, railways, and aviation. He cited projects like the Kollam and Alappuzha Bypasses, which had long been stalled, and praised the introduction of modern Vande Bharat trains in the state.

In a rare personal note, the Prime Minister paid tribute to Pope Francis, acknowledging his commitment to inclusivity within the Christian community. Modi recalled past meetings with the Pope and expressed gratitude for the pontiff’s spirit of service.

Arriving by helicopter at 10:15 am, PM Modi visited various facilities at the port. Wearing a hard hat, he inspected the operations building, control systems, and interacted with port staff. He later visited the berth area to observe live container handling operations.

With a natural depth of nearly 20 meters and proximity to key international shipping lanes, Vizhinjam Port is strategically positioned to enhance India’s role in global trade. Identified as a priority infrastructure project, the port is expected to significantly reduce India’s dependence on foreign ports for cargo transshipment.

The Vizhinjam Port project, initiated under a 2015 agreement between the Kerala government and the Adani Group, reached a milestone in October 2023 with the arrival of the Chinese ship ‘Shen Hua 15A’ carrying essential cranes.