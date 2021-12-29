PM’s UAE visit postponed amid Covid upsurge

Amid an upsurge in Covid-19 cases both in India and abroad, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s proposed visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in early January has been postponed, it is learnt.

The visit was planned to celebrate 50 years of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries. Modi was also expected to visit the India Pavilion at the ongoing Dubai Expo during his first overseas visit in the new year. There was also a possibility of India and the UAE signing a free trade agreement (FTA) during the visit.

Sources said the visit could be rescheduled, depending upon the Covid-19 situation.

This is not the first time the PM’s foreign visit has been postponed due to COVID-19. His visit to Portugal, France and the UK was postponed earlier this year due to the pandemic. Last year, his visit to Brussels was postponed as the number of Coronavirus cases increased.