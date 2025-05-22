PM’s ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’ slogan aligns with Maharaja Agrasen’s ideals: Haryana CM Saini

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said on Thursday that Maharaja Agrasen initiated a new socio-economic and political order of democratic governance that remained highly relevant even today.

Saini, in his address at the Vaishya Agrawal Samaj Foundation Day program at Bharat Mandapam here, emphasized that governance should be based on equality, cooperation, and compassion, without discrimination or violence, adding that these principles are mirrored in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s philosophy of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas.

Advertisement

Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva, who also attended the event, said that the Agrawal community embodies the spirit of justice, ethics, and service, praising the community’s efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic, calling it a symbol of resilience.

Advertisement

He remarked that whenever there is a temple to be built or a social initiative to support, Agrawal community members are the first to step forward.

Sachdeva announced that this was the first year of this event and that from next year, it will be expanded significantly, with the next celebration to be held in Mumbai.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, who was also present on the occasion, expressed her heartfelt gratitude to the BJP leadership, especially Sachdeva, for giving the national capital its first woman Chief Minister from the “Agrawal” community.

She shared that she was the first woman from the community in Delhi to contest and win student union elections, and emphasizing the importance of women’s empowerment, she said that if society resolves to support its daughters, they will be seen occupying leadership positions across government sectors.

On the occasion of Vaishya Agrawal Samaj Foundation Day, a grand program was organized today at Bharat Mandapam by the Delhi-Haryana Agrawal Maitri Sangh.

The event was graced by Haryana CM, Delhi CM, Delhi BJP chief and senior RSS Pracharak Pawan Jindal.

Prominent Agrawal community members such as S.S. Agrawal, Ashok Agrawal, Naresh Airan, and Sunil Mittal were present.