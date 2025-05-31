PM’s leadership and armed forces’ bravery forced Pakistan to agree to ceasefire: Nadda

Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare and BJP President JP Nadda on Saturday hailed the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the valour of the Indian Armed Forces, stating that they compelled Pakistan to agree to a ceasefire within four days of Operation Sindoor.

Addressing two public functions in Jaipur, Nadda said: “Prime Minister Modi kept his word to the nation by delivering a befitting response to Pakistan through Operation Sindoor, which showcased the capability of our armed forces with flawless strategy, precise execution, and the unmatched bravery of our high-spirited soldiers.”

He stated that the operation demonstrated to the world how the Indian forces struck targets with precision as deep as 100 km inside Pakistani territory. “Our forces destroyed nine terror bases across the border within 22 minutes,” he added.

The Minister also praised the people living in the border areas of Barmer, Jaisalmer, and Bikaner districts of Rajasthan for their high morale, self-confidence, and unwavering support to the Indian forces.

“I want to remind everyone that Operation Sindoor is not over yet. It will continue until Pakistan changes its ways and stops casting an evil eye on India. Not a single terror strike will be tolerated from now on,” Nadda asserted.