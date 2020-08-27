It’s not every day that one gets to hear about the Prime Minister’s Office helping someone to fix Internet connectivity issues, but Maharashtra student Swapnali Sutar was fortunate enough to now get tutored online without interruption amid the Covid-19 pandemic — courtesy a PMO intervention.

Sutar, who resides in Dariste in Sindhudurg district, had complained about no Internet connectivity in her village, due to which she had to climb up a hill to join her online classes conducted by the Mumbai Veterinary College.

The story that her brothers had helped her build a shed atop the hill two km away from her home so that her mobile phone could catch signal, was aired by a few news channels too.

All India Radio and Doordarshan had reported the girl’s ordeal, following which the PMO stepped in to ensure Sutar got the required Internet connectivity.

The PMO push put the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology as well as Bharat Net into action to resolve the issue.

Cables were laid through the gram panchayat straight to Swapnali’s home, reports All India Radio. “Thanking the media and government for their swift action, Swapnali said she can now study inside the safety of her home.”