PMO alleges ‘major lapse’ in PM Modi’s security in Punjab

In what the Prime Minister Office here on Wednesday charged a ‘major lapse’ in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s security, the road leading to National Martyrs Memorial at Hussainiwala in Punjab was found blocked by the Prime Minister’s convoy upon reaching a flyover where he was stuck for 15-20 minutes.

A PMO note giving details of the development said, on Wednesday morning the Prime Minister Modi had landed at Bathinda from where he was to go to the National Martyrs Memorial at Hussainiwala by helicopter. Due to rain and poor visibility, the Prime Minister waited for about 20 minutes for the weather to clear out.

“When the weather did not improve, it was decided that he (PM Modi) would visit the National Marytrs Memorial via road, which would take more than two hours. He proceeded to travel by road after necessary confirmation of necessary security arrangements by the DGP Punjab Police,” according to the PMO.

“Around 30 kms away from the National Martyrs Memorial in Hussainiwala, when the Prime Minister’s convoy reached a flyover, it was found that the road was blocked by some protestors,” the PMO note said, adding,”The Prime Minister was stuck on a flyover for 15-20 minutes. This was a major lapse in the security of the Prime Minister.”

The Prime Minister’s schedule and travel plan was communicated well in advance to the Punjab Government. As per procedure, they have to make necessary arrangements for logistics, security as well as keep a contingency plan ready. Also in view of the contingency plan the Punjab Government has to deploy additional security to secure any movement by road, which were clearly not deployed. After this security lapse, it was decided to head back to Bathinda Airport, the PMO stated.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) is taking cognisance of this serious security lapse has sought a detailed report from the state government. The State Government has also been asked to fix responsibility for this lapse and take strict action, the PMO note further added.