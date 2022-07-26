PMLA court summons Farooq Abdullah in cricket scam

The Enforcement Directorate (ED), on Tuesday, filed a supplementary chargesheet against former J&K Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah in the Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association Fund scam worth about Rs.52 crore.

A Srinagar-based Special PMLA Court has taken cognizance of the complaint and issued notices to the accused for appearance before the PMLA Special Court on 27 August, 2022.

The ED tweeted, “ED has filed a Supplementary PC under PMLA, 2002 before the Spl. PMLA Court, Srinagar against Dr. Farooq Abdullah & others on 4/6/2022. The court has taken cognizance of the complaint and issued notices to the accused persons for appearance before the court on 27 August.

The Supplementary Prosecution Complaint was preceded by three provisional attachment orders dated 28 February 2020, 18 December 2020, and 25 February 2022, attaching therewith movable as well as immovable assets to the extent of Rs 21.55 Crore in aggregate belonging to Dr Farooq Abdullah, Mirza sons, Mir Manzoor Gazanffer and Ahsan Ahmad Mirza, ED said in a statement.

The case relates to alleged siphoning-off of Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA) funds by way of transfer to various personal bank accounts of unrelated parties including those of office bearers of JKCA and by way of unexplained cash withdrawals from JKCA bank accounts.

ED initiated a money laundering investigation on the basis of a chargesheet filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on 11 July 2018, against office bearers of JKCA in the case dated 21 September 2015, against six office bearers of JKCA for the offences under section 120-B, 406 and 409 of Ranbir Penal Code (RPC) pari-materia to sections 120-B, 406 and 409 of IPC for wrongful loss to JKCA and corresponding wrongful gain to the accused persons to the tune of Rs 43.69 crore.

The quantum of proceeds of crime identified by ED in this case so far is Rs 51.90 crore out of which assets worth Rs 21.55 crore have been attached by ED.

Earlier ED had arrested Ahsan Ahmad Mirza, the then Treasurer of JKCA on 4 September 2019, and a Prosecution Complaint was filed on 1 November 2019, against him in which trial is in progress.