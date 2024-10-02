PM writes to Neeraj Chopra’s mother, thanks her for Churma

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday wrote a letter to Olympic medallist Neeraj Chopra’s mother Saroj Devi in which he recalled how he got emotional after eating churma prepared by her, and thanked her for the dish.

He said that he had met Neeraj Chopra during the visit of Jamaica’s Prime Minister to India on Tuesday. During this meet, he got a chance to eat churma prepared by Neeraj Chopra’s mother Saroj Devi.

Mr Modi wrote that “My happiness increased further when he gave me the delicious churma made by you.”

After eating the churma, he got emotional and remembered his mother. He said he had received the ‘churma’ a day before the Navratri festival is to start.

“Today after eating this churma, I could not stop myself from writing a letter to you. Brother Neeraj often talks to me about this churma, but today after eating it I became emotional,” he wrote.

“This gift filled with your immense love and affection reminded me of my mother. Mother is the form of power, affection and dedication. It is a coincidence that I have received this prasad of mother a day before the festival of Navratri. I fast during these nine days of Navratri. In a way, this churma of yours has become my main food before my fast,” PM Modi added.

PM Modi said that this churma will give him strength to serve the nation for the next nine days in the same manner by which Neeraj gets strength to perform in his competitions.

“Just as the food prepared by you gives brother Neeraj the energy to win medals for the country. Similarly, this churma will give me the strength to serve the nation for the next nine days. On this occasion of the Shakti festival Navratri, I assure you and the women power of the country that I will continue to work with more dedication to make the resolution of a developed India a reality. Thank you from the bottom of my heart!” PM Modi wrote.