PM warns Pakistan: India will not tolerate any nuclear blackmail

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday issued a stern warning to Pakistan, asserting that India will “not tolerate any nuclear blackmail” and will deliver a “befitting response to any terror attack on its territory.”

In his first address to the nation since the India–Pakistan ceasefire was announced, the Prime Minister outlined three key pillars of India’s security doctrine, emphasizing, “We won’t differentiate between governments that sponsor terrorism and terrorist masterminds.”

Calling Operation Sindoor a “new precedent in the fight against terrorism,” Modi declared, “Operation Sindoor is an unwavering pledge for justice.”

The address followed four days of hostilities and came after Operation Sindoor, a retaliatory strike launched on May 7 targeting nine terrorist infrastructures in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, in response to the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22.

“The brutal attack in Pahalgam shook the nation and the world,” Modi said. “Innocent civilians were targeted based on their religion, and families were brutally murdered in front of their children.”

He stressed that the entire nation—across communities and political parties—stood united against terrorism, adding, “We gave our armed forces complete freedom and a free hand to act against this brutal act of terror.”

Referring to the global context, the Prime Minister remarked, “This is not an era of war, but it is not an era of terrorism either. Zero tolerance against terrorism is the guarantee of a better world.”

Highlighting the precision and boldness of India’s response, Modi said, “Pakistan had prepared to strike our borders, but India hit them at their core.” Praising the armed forces for their bravery, he added, “Our soldiers achieved their objectives. I dedicate this operation to every mother, sister, and daughter of our country.”

He underscored that Indian missile and drone strikes had not only destroyed terrorist hideouts and training centers but also shattered Pakistan’s morale. “The terrorists never imagined such a bold move by India. But when the nation stands united with ‘Nation First’ as its guiding principle, firm decisions yield impactful results,” he said.

Modi mentioned key terrorist hubs like Bahawalpur and Muridke, saying these had long been linked to global terror incidents including the 9/11 attacks in the US, the London Tube bombings, and several attacks in India. “Since terrorists dared to insult the dignity of Indian women, India eliminated the headquarters of terror,” he asserted.

He revealed that Operation Sindoor had resulted in the elimination of over 100 dangerous terrorists, including key figures involved in plotting attacks on India. “Those who orchestrated threats against India have been swiftly neutralized,” he said.

Modi stated that India’s precision strikes left Pakistan in a state of desperation, pushing it to launch indiscriminate attacks on Indian civilian and military targets, including schools, colleges, gurudwaras, temples, and homes. “This aggression only exposed Pakistan’s vulnerabilities. Their drones and missiles crumbled before India’s advanced air defense systems,” he added.

He disclosed that, following severe losses, Pakistan’s military reached out to India’s Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) on the afternoon of May 10. “By then, India had already dismantled large-scale terrorist infrastructure, eliminated key militants, and reduced Pakistan’s terror hubs to ruins,” he said.

Pakistan, in its appeal, assured India that it would cease all terrorist activities and military aggression. Modi stated that India, after reviewing the situation, decided to temporarily suspend its counter-operations against terrorist and military targets in Pakistan.

However, he emphasized, “This suspension is not a conclusion. India will continue to assess Pakistan’s every move to ensure that future actions align with its commitments.”

The Prime Minister made it clear that “terror and talks cannot coexist, terror and trade cannot go hand in hand and water and blood can never flow together…Any talks with Pakistan will focus on terrorism and PoK.”

Advertisement