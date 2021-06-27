In his 78th edition of the monthly ‘Mann Ki Baat’ radio programme, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday appealed to people to shun Covid-19 vaccine hesitancy and ensure jabs to them and their family members to protect themselves from the coronavirus.

Allaying fears among countrymen, the Prime Minister clarified that people should not follow the rumours being spread against Covid-19 vaccine, and that “don’t believe in such rumours and make people aware of the benefit of the drive being run by the government to contain the spread of the deadly disease”.

The Prime Minister said that the aim should be that every citizen in every village of the country is administered Covid-19 vaccine.

Noting that India is now able to administer lakhs of vaccine doses everyday, the Prime Minister warned “avoiding vaccine jabs may be very dangerous and such act will not only push every individual’s life in danger but that of the family members as well”.

In a live telephonic conversation with some groups of people belonging to Madhya Pradesh’s Betul district during ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme, the Prime Minister advised them to shun the vaccine hesitancy and accept the shots offered to them by the government for their safety.

“Those who are spreading rumours on vaccines, let them be. We all will do our work and ensure people around us get vaccinated. The threat of Covid-19 remains, and we have to focus on vaccination as well as follow Covid-19 protocols,” the Prime Minister said.

The Prime Minister urged the countrymen to “trust” science and not believe in negative rumours related to the vaccine.

“I urge you all-trust science. Trust our scientists. So many people have taken the vaccine. Let us never believe in negative rumours relating to the vaccine.”

While appealing to people, the Prime Minister said he himself has received Covid vaccine and his elderly mother also has taken the jab.

“I have taken both doses. My mother is almost a hundred years old; she has taken the vaccine too. Please do not believe any negative rumours relating to vaccines,” said the Prime Minister.

Modi further said that India’s fight against Covid will continue and the next phase of the world’s largest vaccination exercise began on June 21 when a record over 86 lakh people were administered shots.

India’s Covid vaccination drive began on January 16 this year with Prime Minister himself taking the first dose of Covaxin ~India’s indigenous vaccine being manufactured by Bharat Biotech.

More than 31.51 crore (31,51,43,490) vaccine doses have been provided by the Central government to states and Union Territories (UTs) so far, through the free-of-cost channel and through the direct state procurement category.

Of this, the total consumption, including wastages is 30,35,97,466 doses, mentions Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) latest report received at 8 a.m. on Sunday.

More than 1.15 crore (1,15,46,024) balance and unutilized Covid vaccine doses are still available with the states and the UTs to be administered. Furthermore, more than 20,48,960 vaccine doses are in the pipeline and will be received by the states and the UTs within the next three days.