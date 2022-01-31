PM urge members to take part in meaningful debates in Budget session

Ahead of the beginning of the Budget session of Parliament, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday acknowledged that recurring elections disrupt proceedings and debates but urged the members to make the session a fruitful one so as to take the country to a new height of economic growth.

In his pre-Budget statement, Prime Minister Modi told media persons that the new global scenario was pregnant with opportunities for India.

Modi said the Budget session was instilling a sense of confidence across the world in the wake of India’s economic progress, vaccination drive, and indigenously developed vaccine.

“Mutual dialog among members, their points of discussion, and open-minded debates on issues during the Budget session can create important opportunities for further impacting the world,” the Prime Minister said.

The Prime Minister expressed the hope that members cutting across their political affiliations would take part in meaningful and high-quality debates and further help in taking the country to the path of accelerated growth and development.

Prime Minister Modi acknowledged the impact of recurring elections in the country on the Parliament proceedings and debates. He urged the members to resolve to make the Budget session a fruitful one.

“Elections will continue to take place as usual. But the Budget session assumes significance as it outlines the broad contours of economic progress for the next year. It thus becomes imperative that the more we commit ourselves to make the session a fruitful one the more it would contribute towards taking the economy to a new height in the next one year,” the Prime Minister said.

Modi also further called for open, respectful, and purposeful debates during the session keeping in mind the human sensitivities.