PM unveils insignia atop new Parliament House

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with construction workers who were working on the new Parliament.

SNS | New Delhi | July 11, 2022 1:08 pm

Photo: Twitter ANi

The new national symbol that was cast onto the roof of the new Parliament building was revealed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday.

According to officials, the 6.5-meter-tall insignia is constructed of bronze and weighs a total of 9,500 kg.

It has been cast at the top of the new Parliament building’s main foyer, and a steel support system weighing around 6,500 kg has been built to hold up the insignia.

According to them, there have been eight separate preparatory phases for the concept drawing and process of casting the national insignia on the top of the new Parliament building, from clay modeling and computer graphics to bronze casting and polishing.

