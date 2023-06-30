PM travels by metro to attend centenary celebrations of DU

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday took a metro ride from Lok Kalyan Marg Metro Station to Vishwavidyalaya Metro Station here to attend the centenary celebrations of the Delhi University (DU).

Visuals of the Prime Minister taking a metro ride amid tight security are being shared on social media, where he can be seen interacting with the co-passengers.

“On the way to the DU programme by the Delhi Metro. Happy to have youngsters as my co-passengers,” the PM said in a tweet.

A DMRC official said, “The Prime Minister travelled in Delhi Metro’s Yellow Line today. He boarded the Metro train at Lok Kalyan Marg Metro station at around 10:35 am and travelled up to Vishwavidyalaya Metro station.”

The Prime Minister also travelled back from Vishwavidyalaya to Lok Kalyan Marg station around 12:40 pm, the DMRC official added.

Invited to be the chief guest at the ceremony, the PM virtually laid the foundation stone of three buildings as well as released a set of coffee table books, including a logo book.

These buildings are for the faculty of technology (North Campus), a computer centre and an academic block at Maurice Nagar.

The University of Delhi was established on May 1,1922. In the last hundred years, the University has grown and expanded immensely and now has 86 departments, 90 colleges, more than 6 lakh students, and has contributed immensely in nation building.