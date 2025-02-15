PM to participate in Bharat Tex on Sun

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in Bharat Tex 2025 on Sunday here at Bharat Mandapam.

Bharat Tex 2025, a mega global event, being held from February 14-17 at Bharat Mandapam, is unique because it brings together the entire textile value chain from raw materials to finished products including accessories under one single roof.

Bharat Tex platform is the textile industry’s largest and most comprehensive event comprising a mega expo spread across two venues and showcasing the entire textile ecosystem.

It will also feature a Global scale conference featuring over 70 conference sessions, Roundtables, Panel Discussions, and master classes. It will include exhibitions that shall feature Special Innovation and Start up Pavilions. It will also include hackathons based Startup Pitch Fest and innovation fests, Tech tanks and design challenges providing funding opportunities for startups through leading investors.

Bharat Tex 2025 is expected to attract policymakers and global CEOs, over 5000 Exhibitors, 6000 international buyers from over 120 countries among various other visitors. Over 25 Leading Global textile bodies and associations from across the world including International Textile Manufacturers Federation (ITMF), International Cotton Advisory Committee (ICAC), EURATEX, Textile Exchange, US Fashion Industry Association (USFIA) among others will also participate.