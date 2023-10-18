PM to launch India’s first Regional Rapid Transit System on Friday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the priority section of Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS Corridor at Sahibabad RapidX Station in Uttar Pradesh on Friday.

He will also flag-off the RapidX train connecting Sahibabad to the Duhai Depot, marking the launch of the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) in India. The PM will also preside over a public programme in Sahibabad, where he will address the gathering during the launch of RRTS in the country. Further, he will also dedicate to the nation two stretches of east-west corridor of the Bengaluru Metro.

The 17km priority section of Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS Corridor, which will be inaugurated, will connect Sahibabad to the Duhai Depot with stations at Ghaziabad, Guldhar, and Duhai on the way. The foundation stone for Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut corridor was laid by Modi on March 8, 2019.

In line with the PM’s vision to transform regional connectivity in the country through construction of new world-class transport infrastructure, the RRTS project is being developed. RRTS is a new rail-based, semi-high-speed, high-frequency commuter transit system. With a design speed of 180kmph, the RRTS is a transformational regional development initiative, which is designed to provide high-speed trains for intercity commuting every 15 minutes that can go up to a frequency of every five minutes, if required.

A total of eight RRTS corridors have been identified to be to be developed in the NCR, out of which three corridors have been prioritized to be implemented in Phase I, including Delhi – Ghaziabad – Meerut Corridor; Delhi – Gurugram – SNB – Alwar Corridor; and Delhi – Panipat Corridor.

The Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS is being developed at a cost of more than Rs 30,000 crore. It will connect Delhi to Meerut in less than an hour of travel time going through the urban centres of Ghaziabad, Muradnagar, and Modinagar.

RRTS being developed in the country, is a state-of-the-art regional mobility solution, and is comparable to the best in the world. It will provide safe, reliable, and modern intercity commuting solutions in the country.

In line with the PM GatiShakti National Master Plan, the RRTS network will have extensive multi-modal integration with railway stations, Metro stations, bus services, etc. Such transformative regional mobility solutions will boost economic activity in the region, provide improved access to employment, education & healthcare opportunities, and help in significant reduction of vehicular congestion and air pollution.