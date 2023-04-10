PM to flag off Rajasthan’s first Vande Bharat train on 12 April

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off Rajasthan’s first Vande Bharat Express train on 12th April via video conferencing. The inaugural train will run between Jaipur and Delhi Cantonment railway station.

The regular service of this Vande Bharat Express will start from 13 April and will operate between Ajmer and Delhi Cantonment, with stops at Jaipur, Alwar and Gurgaon.

The new Vande Bharat Express will cover the distance between Delhi Cantonment and Ajmer in five hours 15 minutes. The present fastest train in the same route, Shatabdi Express, takes six hours 15 minutes from Delhi Cantonment to Ajmer.

Thus, the new Vande Bharat Express will be faster by 60 minutes as compared to the present fastest train running on the same route.

The Ajmer-Delhi Cantt. Vande Bharat Express will be the world’s first semi high speed passenger train on high rise overhead electric (OHE) territory.

The train will improve connectivity of major tourist destinations in Rajasthan including Pushkar, Ajmer Sharif Dargah etc. Enhanced connectivity will also provide a boost to socio-economic development in the region.