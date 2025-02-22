PM to do ‘bhoomi pujan’ of cancer hospital in Madhya Pradesh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will perform the ‘bhoomi pujan’ and foundation stone laying ceremony for the Cancer Hospital and Medical Science and Research Institute to be constructed by Shri Bageshwar Dham Jan Seva Samiti in Garha village, Rajnagar Tehsil, Chhatarpur district of Madhya Pradesh, on February 23, said the state government officials on Saturday.

As per officials, the cancer hospital will be built at an estimated cost of Rs 218 crore. A total of 10.925 hectares of land has been identified for this project. The hospital is targeted to be completed within 36 months.

In its first phase, the hospital will have a 100-bed facility equipped with state-of-the-art machines and specialist doctors, offering free treatment to underprivileged cancer patients.

Officials said the initiative at Bageshwar Dham is a significant step in the field of cancer treatment, ensuring better healthcare services for people from all walks of life.

The hospital’s construction will also boost local employment and economic growth, while creating new opportunities for medical professionals and specialists in the Bundelkhand region.

Some months ago, Prime Minister Modi had also inaugurated the Ken-Betwa River Linking Project in Khajuraho, benefiting the Bundelkhand region.