PM targets Kejriwal, Rahul in Lok Sabha with ‘jacuzzi, ‘Sheesh Mahal’, ‘photo sessions in huts’ jibes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday charged AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal with playing ”politics of poison” and came down heavily on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for describing President Droupadi Murmu’s speech in Parliament as ”boring”.

During his nearly two hours marathon reply to the Motion of Thanks on the President’s address in the Lok Sabha, the Prime Minister launched a scathing attack on Kejriwal for charging the BJP-led Haryana government with ‘poisoning’ Yamuna water.

“We follow the spirit of the Constitution; we do not do poisonous politics,” Modi said.

In an indirect jibe at Aam Aadmi Party chief and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal with an obvious reference to ‘Sheesh Mahal’, the Prime Minister said, “Some leaders focus on jacuzzi and stylish showers in homes, but our focus is on providing water to every home. After 75 years of independence, 75 per cent, more than 16 crore houses in the country did not have tap connection.”

“Our government has provided pure tap water to 12 crore families in five years,” the Prime Minister said.

Modi also made a veiled attack on Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi over his remarks on President Droupadi Murmu’s speech on the opening day of the Budget Session of Parliament.

In an indirect attack at Rahul Gandhi, the Prime Minister said, “Those who keep entertaining themselves by doing photo sessions in the huts of the poor will find it boring to talk about the poor in Parliament.”

Modi cited many public-driven projects and schemes to harness the country’s resources and said that his government used the money to build the nation, and not ‘Sheesh Mahal’, a luxurious palace for former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal allegedly built on the taxpayers’ money.

“Earlier, the newspapers were filled with news of scams and corruption. In the past 10 years, we have saved crores of rupees which have been used for the public. We have not used that money to build a ‘Sheesh Mahal’, instead we used that to build the nation,” the Prime Minister said.

Intensifying his attack on the AAP government in Delhi, Modi said his government is working to provide a bright future to the youth but there are parties which are “AApda” (tragedy) for the future of youth. PM Modi has repeatedly attacked AAP, the ruling party in Delhi, with “AAPda” jibe.

In a veiled attack against Rahul Gandhi, the Prime Minister said that “some” people speak on foreign policy even if it causes harm to the country. Modi added that some think they won’t appear mature if they don’t speak on foreign policy.

“A few people think they don’t appear mature if they don’t speak on foreign policy. They think that they should definitely speak on foreign policy, even if it causes harm to the country,” PM Modi said.

He recommended a book ‘JFK’s Forgotten Crisis’ on foreign policy, which mentions the conversations between former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru and then US President John F Kennedy. The Prime Minister said that this book must be read by those who have a genuine interest in the subject.

“I would like to tell such people – if they have a real interest in the subject of foreign policy, if they want to understand it and want to do something while going ahead, they should definitely read a book, ‘JFK’s Forgotten Crisis’. This has been written by a renowned foreign policy scholar, where important instances have been mentioned including the conversations between India’s first Prime Minister Nehru and John F Kennedy,” PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister said this book reveals the happenings in the name of foreign policy when the country was facing several challenges.

“When the country was facing several challenges, what was being done in the name of foreign policy at that time has been brought out through this book. This is why I will say that this book should be read,” PM Modi said.

He also referred to BJP’s victory in the Haryana polls and to the sweep of the ruling Mahayuti alliance in Maharashtra polls.