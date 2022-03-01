PM talks to Naveen’s Father, consoles the grieving family

Prime Minister Narendra Modi talked to the grieving family of the Indian Student Naveen Shekharappa. Naveen was killed in Russian shelling in Kharkiv today.

He was killed when he came out of the bunker to fetch food and water. The Prime Minister talked to Naveen’s father and paid his condolences. Naveen hailed from Karnataka’s Haveri district.

His father told the media that no one from the Indian Embassy reached out to stranded Indian students in Kharkiv in Ukraine. He had talked to his son hours before he died.

More than 18,000 Indian students are stranded in Ukraine. They are awaiting evacuation from war-torn Ukraine. They have been asked by the Indian embassy to reach the eastern border and cross over to neighbouring countries for evacuation by special flights.

Airforce is also likely to be pressed in for evacuating the stranded students under “operation Ganga”