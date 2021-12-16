Follow Us:
PM to take part in All India Mayor’s Conference tomorrow

An exhibition is also being organized from 17 -19 December to showcase the key achievements of the Modi government and Yogi Adityanath government of Uttar Pradesh in the field of urban development.

SNS | New Delhi | December 16, 2021 12:04 pm

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (ANI photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the All India Mayors’ Conference on Friday being organised by the Department of Urban Development, Uttar Pradesh, in Varanasi.

According to a Prime Minister Office note here, the Prime Minister will address the conference via video conferencing at 10:30 am in the morning. Mayors from various states across the country will take part in the conference.

The theme of the All India Mayor’s Conference is “New Urban India”. The conference is being held keeping in mind the Prime Minister’s continuous efforts to ensure ease of living in urban areas, the PMO note seeking to put in perspective the context of the conference stated.

Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath and Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs will also be present on the occasion.

“It has been the constant endeavour of the Prime Minister to ensure ease of living in urban areas. The government has launched multiple schemes and initiatives to address the issues of dilapidated urban infrastructure and lack of amenities,” according to the government note.

“A special focus of these efforts has been the state of Uttar Pradesh, which has witnessed tremendous progress and transformation of the urban landscape, especially in the last five years,” the PMO note added.

