PM announces PM-SHRI Yojana

PM-SHRI Yojana: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday announced the development and upgradation of 14,500 schools across India under the Pradhan Mantri Schools For Rising India (PM-SHRI) Yojana.

The PM-SHRI schools will have a modern, transformational and holistic method of imparting education. PM Modi said that he is certain that the PM-SHRI schools will further benefit lakhs of students across India in the spirit of National Education Policy (NEP).

Prime Minister Modi tweeted: “Today, on #TeachersDay I am glad to announce a new initiative – the development and upgradation of 14,500 schools across India under the Pradhan Mantri Schools For Rising India (PM-SHRI) Yojana. These will become model schools which will encapsulate the full spirit of NEP.”

“The PM-SHRI schools will have a modern, transformational and holistic method of imparting education. Emphasis will be on a discovery oriented, learning centric way of teaching. Focus will also be on modern infra including latest technology, smart classrooms, sports and more.”

