PM announces PM-SHRI Yojana

The PM-SHRI schools will have a modern, transformational and holistic method of imparting education.

Statesman News Service | New Delhi | September 5, 2022 8:48 pm

PM-SHRI Yojana: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday announced the development and upgradation of 14,500 schools across India under the Pradhan Mantri Schools For Rising India (PM-SHRI) Yojana.

The PM-SHRI schools will have a modern, transformational and holistic method of imparting education. PM Modi said that he is certain that the PM-SHRI schools will further benefit lakhs of students across India in the spirit of National Education Policy (NEP).

Prime Minister Modi tweeted: “Today, on #TeachersDay I am glad to announce a new initiative – the development and upgradation of 14,500 schools across India under the Pradhan Mantri Schools For Rising India (PM-SHRI) Yojana. These will become model schools which will encapsulate the full spirit of NEP.”

“The PM-SHRI schools will have a modern, transformational and holistic method of imparting education. Emphasis will be on a discovery oriented, learning centric way of teaching. Focus will also be on modern infra including latest technology, smart classrooms, sports and more.”

“The National Education Policy has transformed the education sector in recent years. I am certain that the PM-SHRI schools will further benefit lakhs of students across India in the spirit of NEP.”

