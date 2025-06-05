PM says NDA committed to building inclusive, self-reliant India where every citizen lives with dignity

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said “the NDA (government) remains committed to building an inclusive and self-reliant India, where every citizen has the opportunity to live with dignity.”

With an obvious reference to completion of almost 11 years of his government, the Prime Minister said: “Over the past decade, the NDA Government has taken pathbreaking steps to uplift several people from the clutches of poverty, focussing on empowerment, infrastructure and inclusion.”

Advertisement

“Our Government’s efforts towards all round development have led to transformative outcomes and benefitted the poor and marginalised, ” he said in his post on X.

Advertisement

Prime Minister Modi is set to complete the first year of his third straight term in office on 9 June marking an uninterrupted 11 years in office.

“All our key schemes have transformed the lives of the poor. Initiatives like PM Awas Yojana, PM Ujjwala Yojana, Jan Dhan Yojana and Ayushman Bharat have enhanced access to housing, clean cooking fuel, banking and healthcare. The push for DBT, digital inclusion and rural infrastructure has ensured transparency and faster delivery of benefits till the last mile,” he further underlined.