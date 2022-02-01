PM says Budget 2022-23 to strengthen economy, create new opportunities

In his address to the nation after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget 2022-23, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the budget had evoked overwhelming response from the people.

Prime Minister Modi said the budget would not only strengthen the economy but also create new opportunities for the common people in the country.

“The budget is replete with new possibilities for more Infrastructure, more investment, more growth and more jobs,” Modi said. He said people’s positive response to the budget had increased manifold the government’s eagerness to serve the masses.

Modi said whether it was the advent of modernity in all spheres of life, technologies like farmers drone, Vande Bharat trains, digital currency, digital units in banking sector, rolling out of 5G services or digital ecosystem for national health sector, all these would benefit the youth, middle class, poor, dalit and backward classes.

The Prime Minister said the budgetary provisions were aimed at ensuring agriculture remains profitable, providing modern transportation and connectivity systems in hilly states of Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Jammu and Kashmir and North East.

Narendra Modi said in the Budget, provisions had been made to protect the small industrialists coming under the MSME sector. He said one of the important pillars of the Budget is welfare of the poor.

The Prime Minister further informed that he had been invited by his party BJP to take part in a discussion on the subject of ‘Budget and Atmanirbhar Bharat’ on Wednesday.