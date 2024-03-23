PM returns home after ‘very special Bhutan visit’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi returned home on Saturday after his two-day state visit to Bhutan where he, along with Prime Minister of Bhutan Tshering Tobgay, inaugurated the Gyaltsuen Jetsun Pema Wangchuck Mother and Child Hospital, built with Indian assistance in Thimphu.

In a special gesture, King of Bhutan Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and Bhutanese PM Dasho Tshering Tobgay came to see off Mr Modi at the airport. The Prime Minister posted on the X: “I am honoured by the special gesture by His Majesty the King of Bhutan Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck of coming to the airport as I leave for Delhi.”

“This has been a very special Bhutan visit. I had the opportunity to meet His Majesty the King, PM @tsheringtobgay and other distinguished people of Bhutan. Our talks will add even more vigour to the India-Bhutan friendship. I am also grateful to have been conferred the Order of the Druk Gyalpo,” he said.

“I am very thankful to the wonderful people of Bhutan for their warmth and hospitality. India will always be a reliable friend and partner for Bhutan,” Mr Modi said.

The Indian Government supported the development of the 150-bed Mother and Child Hospital in two phases. Phase one of the hospital was constructed at a cost of Rs 22 crore and is operational since 2019.

The construction of the second phase was taken up in 2019, as part of the 12th Five Year Plan at a cost of Rs 119 crores, and was completed now.

A Joint Statement released at the end of the Prime Minister’s Bhutan visit said that “Over centuries, Bharat and Bhutan have enjoyed close bonds of friendship and cooperation anchored in mutual trust, goodwill and understanding. Our cultural links and common geography connect us.”

“Strong economic and financial ties bind us. The close friendship between people of Bharat and Bhutan lies at the heart of our friendship. The relations between our two nations are an example of exceptional neighbourly ties,” it said.

“The enduring partnership between our two nations is anchored in our common values as well as our shared cultural and spiritual heritage. Bharat for Bhutan and Bhutan for Bharat is an abiding reality of the region, nurtured by the enlightened vision of successive Druk Gyalpos of Bhutan and the political leadership in India and Bhutan,” the Joint Statement said.

“We express satisfaction with the cooperation between our two countries related to our mutual security. We agree to continue with our close coordination and cooperation with each other on issues relating to our national interests,” the Joint Statement said.

“Together, we will pursue a transformative partnership that advances our unique and special relations. This includes promoting connectivity in its broadest form physical connectivity through rail links, roads, air, waterways, trade infrastructure for seamless cross-border movement of goods and services, economic as well as digital connectivity,” the statement said.

The two nations agreed to further joint endeavours to harness technologies for rapid economic growth and promoting the well-being of the two peoples. The two countries will strengthen trade and investment linkages with each other, particularly through the private sector, including development of the Gelephu Special Administrative Region.

“We will nurture our people to people linkages by promoting exchanges of scholars, academics, tourists, students, youth, sport persons,” the statement said.

“Bharat has entered a new chapter in its history, one which is characterised by rapid socio-economic progress and technological advancements, and striving to become a developed nation by 2047 in the Amrit Kaal. Bhutan has the vision to become a high-income nation by 2034 and is embarking on a new phase in its economic development. In the common quest for progress and prosperity, Bharat and Bhutan will continue to be the closest of friends and partners,” the Joint Statement said