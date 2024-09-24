PM returns after ‘fruitful’ US visit, UN Summit of Future

Prime Minister Narendra Modi returned from his successful three-day visit to the United States on Tuesday night, after attending the Quad Leaders’ Summit, an exuberant Indian Diaspora event, and addressing the UN Summit of the Future, where he reminded the international community of “success of humanity lies in our collective strength and not in the battlefield”.

In a post on X, the Prime Minister said, “This has been a fruitful USA visit, covering diverse programmes and focusing on a series of subjects aimed at making our planet better.”

He shared a video of his engagements from the Quad Summit to the bilateral meetings, including with US President Joe Biden.

On the sidelines of the Summit of the Future, Mr Modi held a bilateral meeting with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, reiterating India’s clear, consistent and constructive approach in favour of a peaceful resolution of the conflict through diplomacy and dialogue, as well as engagement between all stakeholders.

This was Mr Modi’s third meeting with the Ukraine leader. He conveyed India remains open to provide all support within its means to facilitate a lasting and peaceful resolution of the conflict.

Mr Modi began his US visit with a meeting with the US President. In a special gesture, President Biden hosted the meeting at his home in Wilmington, Delaware. The two agreements signed during the meeting included the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework Agreement and the India-US Drug Policy framework.

In his address at the Quad Summit, the prime minister said Quad is committed to a free, open, inclusive and prosperous Indo Pacific. He said Quad is here to stay, to assist, to partner and to complement.

Quad Leaders appreciated the prime minister and India for its leadership role in the Indian Ocean. To take the Quad agenda forward, the Quad Leaders adopted the Quad Wilmington Declaration.

At the Cancer Moonshot event, the prime minister said India would contribute 40 million vaccine doses to Indo-Pacific countries under GAVI-the Vaccine Alliance and QUAD initiatives.

On the sidelines of the Quad summit, Prime Minister Modi also held bilateral meetings with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Australian Prime Minister, Anthony Albanese. A highlight of the day was the return of 297 antiquities by the US that had been stolen or trafficked from India. These will shortly be repatriated to India.

On the second day of his visit, Mr Modi attended a massive Indian-American Community event at Nassau Coliseum in Long Island, New York and gave the Indian Diaspora a glimpse of the New India. Lauding the Indian Diaspora’s role in India-US bilateral relations, he said their skills and talents are unmatched. He gave the PUSHP mantra for making India a developed nation.

The prime minister interacted with tech industry leaders in New York in a Roundtable anchored by the MIT, School of Engineering. The tech roundtable primarily focused on Artificial Intelligence; Biotechnology and Semiconductor technologies.

He highlighted the economic transformation happening in India, particularly in electronics and information technology manufacturing, semiconductors, biotech and green development and invited the tech leaders to investment in India in these sectors.

This was followed by PM’s bilateral engagements with Nepal Prime Minister, K P Sharma Oli; Crown Prince of Kuwait Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.

On the third day of the visit, the prime minister spoke at the Summit of the Future at the UN General Assembly and said the Digital Public Infrastructure should be a bridge and not a barrier. Talking about reforms in multilateral institutions, he said that global institutions need reforms, as reforms are the key to relevance.

The PM also held meetings with the General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam and State President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, Mr To Lam; the Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan and Secretary of State of the Holy See Cardinal Pietro Parolin.