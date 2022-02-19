PM remembers ‘Tamil Thatha’ Swaminatha Iyer on his birth anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today paid tributes to ‘Tamil Thatha’ U. Ve. Swaminatha Iyer on his birth anniversary.

Remembering ‘Tamil Thatha’ U. Ve. Swaminatha Iyer on his birth anniversary. Admired for his contribution to Tamil culture and language, he popularised works from the Sangam era and helped conserve precious heritage. Urging more youngsters to read his rich works. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 19, 2022

