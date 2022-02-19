Follow Us:
PM remembers ‘Tamil Thatha’ Swaminatha Iyer on his birth anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today paid tributes to ‘Tamil Thatha’ U. Ve. Swaminatha Iyer on his birth anniversary.

Statesman News Service | New Delhi | February 19, 2022 12:10 pm

PM Narendra Modi (file photo)

In a tweet, the PM said; “Remembering ‘Tamil Thatha’ U. Ve. Swaminatha Iyer on his birth anniversary. Admired for his contribution to Tamil culture and language, he popularised works from the Sangam era and helped conserve precious heritage. Urging more youngsters to read his rich works.”

