Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday remembered freedom fighter and reformer Gopal Krishna Gokhale on his 154th birth anniversary.

PM recalled his contribution towards education and social empowerment.

“Remembering Gopal Krishna Gokhale on his birth anniversary. A remarkable personality blessed with immense wisdom, he made outstanding contributions towards education and social empowerment,” PM Modi said on Twitter.

“He also provided exemplary leadership to India’s freedom movement,” he added.

Remembering Gopal Krishna Gokhale on his birth anniversary. A remarkable personality blessed with immense wisdom, he made outstanding contributions towards education and social empowerment. He also provided exemplary leadership to India’s freedom movement. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 9, 2020

Gopal Krishna Gokhale was born on this day in 1866 in the then Bombay presidency.

He was the founder of the Servants of India Society which was dedicated to inspiring nationalistic feelings among his fellow countrymen.

Gokhale also worked with his guru Mahadev Govinda Ranade in a quarterly Journal, called “Sarvajanik”. The Journal wrote about the public questions of the day in a frank and fearless manner.