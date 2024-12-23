PM remembers Charan Singh on his birth anniversary, Kharge accuses govt of being anti-farmer

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday paid tributes to former Prime Minister and Bharat Ratna awardee Chaudhary Charan Singh on his 122nd birth anniversary, calling him a true well-wisher of the poor and farmers whereas Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge accused the Union government of being ”anti-farmer”.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, “Humble tribute to former Prime Minister Bharat Ratna Chaudhary Charan Singh ji, a true well-wisher of the poor and farmers, on his birth anniversary. His dedication and service to the nation will continue to inspire everyone.”

Chaudhary Charan Singh was born in 1902 at Noorpur in Meerut district of Uttar Pradesh, in a middle-class peasant family. He was renowned as the chief architect of land reforms in Uttar Pradesh. His efforts led to the enactment of crucial land reform bills, such as the Department Redemption Bill of 1939 and the Land Holding Act of 1960, which aimed to address issues of land distribution and agricultural sustainability.

The Congress president also remembered former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh, whose birth anniversary is marked as the Farmers’ Day.

In a post on X, Kharge said, “Farmer is India, the pride of the country. Warm wishes to all farmer sisters and brothers, and farm labourers on Farmer’s Day. Respectful tributes to former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh ji on his birth anniversary, who fought for the farmers of the country.”

Hitting out at the Centre, the Congress chief accused the Union government of being stubborn and anti-farmer. “It is hoped that the Modi government will not do further injustice to our farmers through its stubbornness and anti-farmer policies and will implement its old promises,” he further said in the post on X.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also paid his tribute to the former Prime Minister.

“Chaudhary Charan Singh Ji, who dedicated his entire life for the rights of farmers and the underprivileged, fought bravely against the anti-democracy forces during the Emergency. Through his life, he showed that even a common man can reach the highest post in the country by making service his resolution. His personality and deeds are an inexhaustible source of inspiration for every social worker,” Shah said in a post on X.

“On the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister and great farmer leader of the country, Bharat Ratna Chaudhary Charan Singh ji, I remember and pay my tribute to him,” he added.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh while paying his tribute said that Chaudhary Charan Singh worked for the welfare of the poor and farmers throughout his life.

“I pay my tribute to former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh on his birth anniversary. He worked for the welfare of the poor and farmers throughout his life. When democracy in the country was under threat, he fought with all his might to protect it. Despite travelling from land to sky, Chaudhary sahab never left his land. His contribution to India’s development journey will always be remembered,” the Defence Minister said in a post on X.

“Today the whole country is celebrating the birth anniversary of Chaudhary Charan Singh Ji as ‘Kisan Diwas’. I wish all the farmer brothers of the country a Happy Kisan Diwas. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, many welfare measures have been taken for the farmers from seed to market. With the inspiration of Chaudhary sahab, our resolve for farmer welfare will continue to strengthen,” he added.

Chaudhary Charan Singh shifted to Meerut in 1929 and later joined the Congress.