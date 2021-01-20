Prime Minister Narendra Modi released financial assistance to over 6 lakh beneficiaries in UP under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana – Gramin through video conference. He interacted with the beneficiaries. Union Rural Development Minister, Governor of Uttar Pradesh and Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh were present on the occasion.

The Prime Minister said that unprecedented work is being done to change the lives of the poor, deprived and exploited. He recalled that he launched the PM Awaas Yojna from Agra five years ago. This scheme has started changing the face of Indian villages. This scheme is linked with the hopes of millions and has given the poorest of poor the confidence that she can be a homeowner.

The Prime Minister expressed happiness that Uttar Pradesh is among the states that are moving the fastest on building houses for the poor. He informed that today, 6 lakh families of the state will get a total of more than Rs 2600 crores in their bank account. Out of these 6 lakh families, 5 lakh will get the first instalment which means that, for 5 lakh families, their life’s wait is over. Similarly, 80 thousand families got their second instalment which means that by next winter they will have their own house, said the Prime Minister.

The Prime Minister asserted that Aatmnirbhar Bharat is directly linked to the self-confidence of the country’s citizens and a house of one’s own enhances this self-confidence manifold. A self-owned house brings assurance in life and also the hope of coming out of poverty.

PM Modi underlined the aspect of women empowerment in the scheme as these units are mostly in the name of women of the family. Landless families are getting the documents of the land and all the money is being transferred directly in the account of the beneficiary to prevent any corruption.

The Prime Minister emphasized that the effort is to reduce the gap between amenities of rural and urban areas and the aim is to make life for rural people as easy as urban population. Therefore, basic amenities such as Toilet, Lighting, Water and Gas connection are also added to Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. The objective is that a poor person should not have to run around for basic facilities.