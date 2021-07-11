Prime Minister Narendra Modi has received the first copy of the book, ‘The Ramayana of Shri Guru Gobind Singh Ji’ penned by Late Mrs Baljit Kaur Tulsi Ji, who is the mother of noted lawyer KTS Tulsi.

In a series of tweets, the Prime Minister said, “Received the first copy of the book, ‘The Ramayana of Shri Guru Gobind Singh Ji’ penned by Late Mrs. Baljit Kaur Tulsi Ji, who is the mother of noted lawyer Shri KTS Tulsi Ji. The book has been published by IGNCA.

During our interaction, the learned KTS Tulsi spoke about the noble tenets of Sikhism and also recited Gurbani Shabad. I was touched by his gesture.