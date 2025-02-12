PM recalls Veer Savarkar’s escape attempt in France’s Marseille

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday spoke about the historical importance of Marseille, the second largest city in France, in India’s freedom struggle, recalling Veer Savarkar’s daring escape attempt and expressing gratitude to French activists who supported him during that critical time.

He was in Marseille to inaugurate the new Consulate General of India with French President Emmanuel Macron.

Advertisement

In a social media post on X soon after arriving in Marseille from Paris, Mr Modi wrote, “Landed in Marseille. In India’s quest for freedom, this city holds special significance. It was here that the great Veer Savarkar attempted a courageous escape. I also want to thank the people of Marseille and the French activists of that time who demanded that he not be handed over to British custody. The bravery of Veer Savarkar continues to inspire generations!”

Advertisement

In another post, he said, “President Macron and I reached Marseille a short while ago. This visit will witness important programmes aimed at further connecting India and France. The Indian consulate which is being inaugurated will deepen people-to-people linkages.”

Marseille holds a significant place in India’s freedom struggle as it was the site where Veer Savarkar, a prominent freedom fighter, made a daring attempt to escape British custody. Veer Savarkar was arrested in London in 1910 in connection with the Nasik Conspiracy Case. When he was being taken by ship to India for trial off Marseille, Savarkar jumped into the sea and swam to the French coast, braving the firing from the ship.