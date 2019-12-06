On the 64th death anniversary of the architect of Indian Constitution Babasaheb Ambedkar on Friday, the nation paid him tribute. BR Ambedkar died on this day in 1956 and since then, the nation observed it as ‘Mahaparinirvan Diwas’.

President Ram Nath Kovind paid tribute to Ambedkar at Parliament House Lawns in New Delhi.

President Kovind paid floral tributes to Babasaheb Dr B.R. Ambedkar on his Mahaparinirvan Diwas at Parliament House Lawns, New Delhi pic.twitter.com/epDtl5WOKm — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) December 6, 2019

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu paid tribute and wrote, “I pay my humble tributes and respects to the architect of the Constitution BR Ambedkar on Mahaparinirvan Diwas today.”

Taking it to Twitter, Prime Minister Narendra Modi posted a video to pay tribute to Ambedkar.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also tweeted, “Homage to Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar on his death anniversary. The Constitution is the guiding light of our democracy. We must do all we can to protect it. The words of the Constitution must inspire our actions.”