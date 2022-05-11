PM pays tributes to scientists on Pokhran nuke tests anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday expressed gratitude to brilliant Indian scientists and their efforts that led to the successful Pokhran tests on this day in 1998.

Sharing a video clip of the nuclear tests on National Technology Day, Modi also hailed the exemplary leadership of Atal Bihari Vajpayee for his courage and statesmanship.

“Today, on National Technology Day, we express gratitude to our brilliant scientists and their efforts that led to the successful Pokhran tests in 1998. We remember with pride the exemplary leadership of Atal Ji who showed outstanding political courage and statesmanship,” he tweeted.

From 11-13 May 1998, India conducted a series of nuclear tests at the Pokhran test site in Rajasthan and declared itself as a full-fledged nuclear state. The tests resulted in a variety of sanctions against India by a number of major countries, including Japan and the United States.

As expected, Pakistan also conducted tit-for-tat nuclear tests at Chagai in Balochistan on 28 May 1998.